Decision Desk HQ Poll: Biden Approval Stagnant at 42 Percent

President Joe Biden's approval rating remains stagnant in a new NewsNation/Decision Desk HQ poll released Thursday.

Just 42% of 1,006 registered U.S. voters approve of the job he is doing, while 58% disapprove. In May, 57% disapproved of the job he was doing and 39% approved.

"If I'm Joe Biden or, especially right now, if I'm a Democratic candidate in a really competitive battleground House district, the thing I really care about more than anything is what's going on with that inflation number and especially what's going on with gas prices and things in the grocery store," said Kiel Williams, Decision Desk HQ senior data scientist.

The poll, conducted June 19-20, also found:

53% of voters said they are worse off financially now than they were one year ago.

41% say Biden is responsible for the state of the economy, followed by Republicans in Congress (21%), financial institutions (19%), and Democrats in Congress (18%).

72% ranked inflation first among their concerns, followed by crime (15%) and COVID-19 (10%).

43% said they would vote for a Democrat in their congressional district, while 43% said they would vote for a Republican.

The poll comes a day after Biden called for Congress to suspend federal gasoline and diesel taxes until the end of September.

"By suspending the 18-cent gas tax, federal gas tax, for the next 90 days, we can bring down the price of gas and give families just a little bit of relief," Biden said in a speech from the White House.

"I fully understand that a gas tax holiday alone is not going to fix the problem," he continued, "but it will provide families some immediate relief, just a little bit of breathing room as we continue working to bring down prices for the long haul."

NewsNation/Decision Desk HQ polled 1,006 registered voters Monday and Tuesday, using an online voter panel. Margins of error vary per question because the number of people who answered each question is different. Decision Desk HQ is Newsmax's election results partner.