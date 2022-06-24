Biden Shows Off White House Meeting Cheat Sheet

President Joe Biden on Thursday displayed a card that showed step-by-step instructions for him during a White House meeting with wind industry leaders.

Biden, 79, held up a card showing instructions that began with "YOU enter the Roosevelt Room and say hello to participants," and ended with "YOU depart."

Also included were "YOU take YOUR seat" and "YOU thank participants."

The card instructed Biden to keep his remarks "brief," with the notes spelling out two minutes, and to ask AFL-CIO President Liz Shuler a question after reporters departed the room.

After an image of the president's cheat sheet became a popular item on social media, White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates responded to a Republican National Committee Research Twitter post.

"Advance & exec comms folks write event tick tocks like this for leaders all the time. It's malpractice to send your principal (esp one who is scheduled back to back) into an engagement w/o a briefing document that outlines the exact sequence of an event & their role in it," Bates tweeted.

Newsmax's Benny Johnson, host of "The Benny Show," tweeted two photos of Biden holding the small cue card and said the instructions were "beyond embarrassing."

"Next time someone tries to tell you Joe Biden isn't a geriatric nursing home patient trapped in the White House, show them this," Johnson tweeted.

"He needs a notecard with step by step directions telling him what to do, including 'YOU take YOUR seat'

"This is beyond embarrassing."

With job approval at all-time lows, Biden's age has become an issue as Democrats look ahead to the 2024 presidential race.

Party leaders are weighing the consequences of the oldest sitting president pursuing a second term despite 40-year-inflation highs, a southern border immigration crisis, and the possibility of Republicans regaining control of both the House and Senate in November's midterm elections.

One columnist for The Atlantic recently wrote that Biden will be too old to run for reelection.

"He will be 82 if and when he begins a second term. The numbers just keep getting more ridiculous from there," Mark Leibovich wrote in The Atlantic on June 16.