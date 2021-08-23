ABC's Jon Karl: Biden's Comments 'Don't Comport With Reality'

ABC's Jon Karl decried Biden's withdrawal as one that doesn't "comport with the reality" of what the State Department is saying in regards to guidance on evacuation.

"When you listen to the president," Karl says, according to a tweet from Kyle Drennen, "he's saying things that simply do not comport with the reality that we're seeing with our own eyes... When he says that every 'American can get to that airport,' there hasn't been an issue with that."

But Karl goes on to highlight that the State Department on Wednesday said, "The United States government cannot ensure safe passage to the Hamid Karzai International Airport."

The contradiction, from what Biden is saying and what the State Department is warning, is leaving those stranded in Afghanistan in a state of confusion as to the proper measures to take.

"So, the State Department is telling Americans that they cannot guarantee their safe passage," Karl says. "And you heard from the president today that we don't even know how many Americans are in Afghanistan right now. So how could the president say that there isn't an issue getting Americans safely to the airport?"