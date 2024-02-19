Biden Considering Sending Ukraine Longer-Range Missiles

The Biden administration is working to provide Ukraine with new long-range ballistic missiles when and if Congress approves more military aid, NBC News reported.

In October, CNN reported that the administration secretly supplied Ukraine with longer-range missiles that could hit Russian targets previously out of reach.

However, NBC News reported Monday that the Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) delivered so far have been older medium-range missiles.

Two U.S. officials told the outlet that the U.S. is leaning toward sending the longer-range version of the missile. That would allow Ukraine to strike farther inside the Russian-held Crimean Peninsula.

The U.S., though, has a limited inventory of ATACMS and is not likely to send them to Ukraine without money to replenish U.S. stockpiles, Defense officials told NBC News.

However, it's not known when such funding might become available.

The Democrat-led Senate last week passed a $95.34 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel, Gaza, and Taiwan, but there’s no guarantee that comes up for a vote in the House.

Many Republican lawmakers want to tie any such assistance to significant changes in border security amid the current record-setting migrant crisis.

A bipartisan Senate border security and foreign aid bill earlier this month was "dead on arrival" in the House, according to Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La.

The U.S. has ammunition and artillery ready to send to Ukraine immediately if funding is approved, and the long-range ATACMS could be included in one of the first packages of military aid, the officials told NBC News.

Allies also could be asked to provide the missiles to Ukraine, the officials said.

"Without a supplemental [funding bill], we do not currently have a security assistance package to give to Ukraine," a Defense Department spokesperson said in a statement, NBC News reported.

"At the same time, I won’t speculate on the contents of any future packages if a supplemental were to be passed. We will let you know if this changes and if we have a new package to announce."

Those who oppose additional Ukraine aid bristle at charges that they are doing Russia President Vladimir Putin's handiwork. They contend they are taking a hard-headed look at whether it's worth spending money to help the country.

"If you oppose a blank check to another country, I guess that makes you a Russian," Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., said on the Senate floor.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.