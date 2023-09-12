×
Tags: joe biden | 911 | ground zero

NY Post: Biden Exaggerates Ground Zero Visit

police officer salutes at 9/11 memorial
9/11 Memorial (Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 12 September 2023 11:40 AM EDT

President Joe Biden said on Monday, the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, that he visited Ground Zero “the next day,” but The New York Post reports he was in the Capitol on September 12, 2001.

“Ground Zero in New York — I remember standing there the next day and looking at the building. And I felt like I was looking through the gates of hell,” Biden said in an address to service members in Anchorage, Alaska.

“It looked so devastating because the way you could, from where you could stand. Shanksville, Pa., the Pentagon in Virginia — I spent many 9/11s in those hallowed grounds to bear witness and remember those we lost,” he added.

According to the Post, a Gannett New Wire shows Biden was “in the US Senate” the day after 9/11. The White House later clarified that Biden was referring to a trip that 38 senators took to see Ground Zero about a week after the attacks.

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

Tuesday, 12 September 2023 11:40 AM
