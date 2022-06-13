Amid Speculation He Shouldn't, White House Repeats: Biden Plans to Run in '24

As speculation among members of his own party continues to grow that President Biden should not seek a second term, the White House said the 79-year-old commander-in-chief will do just that.

"To be clear, as the president has said repeatedly, he plans to run in 2024," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre tweeted Monday.

Biden said in a press briefing Jan. 19 he would seek reelection if his health is good and if Trump runs. He said Vice President Kamala Harris would be his running mate. That would make him 82 if sworn in Jan. 20, 2025, and 86 when leaving office. He already is the oldest serving president.

Former President Barack Obama's chief strategist David Axelrod told The New York Times last week that Biden's age could be a liability.

"The presidency is a monstrously taxing job and the stark reality is the president would be closer to 90 than 80 at the end of a second term, and that would be a major issue," Axelrod told the Times.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-New York, has refused to say whether she will endorse him if he does run.

And with approval numbers in the low to mid-30s and not rising, a slew of top Democrats have said they are a "No" on Biden in 2024, according to the Times.