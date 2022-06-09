Job Creators Network To Start Campaign Highlighting Woke Capital

The small-business advocacy group Job Creators Network will be starting a campaign to "highlight egregious examples of 'wokeness' hijacking free-market capitalism."

The campaign, titled "Rock the Woke," will "pressure companies to focus on providing products and services that consumers want — not on being culture warriors. 'Rock the Woke' will include a national radio ad campaign, high-profile billboards, digital ads, social media videos, and potential legal actions," according to Breitbart.

JCN tweeted Tuesday: “(W)e've officially launched our #RockTheWoke campaign to send a clear message to corporations across America: if they go woke, they will go broke."

The first focus of the group will be Disney. In a statement, JCN said: "Rock the Woke ads will encourage consumers to take the 'No Mouse in My House' pledge and boycott Disney's massive entertainment empire until they realize they need to focus on entertaining families ... and not being left-wing bullies."

On its website, Rock the Woke states: "(I)t's time for companies like Disney to realize that if they go woke, they will go broke. We encourage all consumers to boycott Disney and the companies they own in order to send a message that they should stay out of culture wars and focus on entertainment."

JCN President and CEO Alfredo Ortiz told Breitbart: "(I)t has become all too common for companies to make woke decisions, trying to appeal to the latest push from liberal politicians and activist groups. These decisions have nothing to do with the companies or their profitability and are the result of political lies and manipulation. We need to actively put pressure on them, and that means getting Americans involved. Rock the Woke is just that, a cultural effort to shame corporations who are going woke. Through radio ads, social media efforts, billboards, and even potential legal action, our goal is to course-correct these corporations. 'Rock the Woke' offers good synergy with some of JCN's other initiatives, including ones that work inside the boardrooms of these companies. 'Rock the Woke' gives Americans a chance to make their voices heard and stop the left-wing from making boardrooms woke — the same way they're trying to make classrooms woke."