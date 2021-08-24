USA Today Poll: Afghanistan Withdrawal Puts Biden Approval Under Water

The chaotic end to America's 20-year war in Afghanistan is taking a steep toll on President Joe Biden's approval rating, with a majority giving him a thumbs-down on his job performance, a new poll showed Tuesday.

In the USA Today/Suffolk University Poll, Biden's overall job approval rating stands at 41% who approve versus 55% who disapprove.

About half approved of his handling of the pandemic, 39% of his handling of the economy, and 26% of his handling of the Afghanistan withdrawal, the poll showed.

Roughly 82% said the issue of Afghanistan was either "very" or "somewhat" important to them, the survey showed, and 60% said the war in Afghanistan was not worth it, with 53%- supporting withdrawal compared with 38% who did not.

"President Biden's overall approval has taken a turn for the worse due to his awful job performance rating on Afghanistan," David Paleologos, director of the Suffolk Political Research Center, told the news outlet.

"His approval on immigration and the economy are also upside down. The only issue keeping him remotely in the game is his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, where he is barely at 50%."

In other findings, the poll showed:

62% thought former President George W. Bush was most responsible for the war in Afghanistan, followed by former Presidents Barak Obama and Donald Trump.

84% said Afghan allies and their immediate family members should be admitted into the United States with special refugee status.

The phone interview poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

Biden's approval rating also fell below 50% in other polls over the past week, including a Harris Poll for The Hill that showed Biden's approval rating at 49% — 6 points down from his standing at the beginning of the month.