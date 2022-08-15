Police Probe Threat to JK Rowling Over Rushdie Tweet

Scotland's police said on Sunday they are investigating a death threat made to author J.K. Rowling after she spoke out against the stabbing of Salman Rushdie.

The "Harry Potter" writer responded to the news of the stabbing attack against fellow author Rushdie on Twitter Friday, saying that she was "feeling very sick right now."

"Let him be OK," she added.

Rowling later shared a screenshot of a message she had received in response to her tweet that read, "Don't worry you are next."

She also tagged Twitter in a separate tweet that contained screenshots of the interaction and recited the social media giant's policies regarding violent and hateful speech, which prohibits users from threatening violence "against an individual or a group of people" or promoting the "glorification of violence."

Shortly after, Rowling tweeted a message of thanks to her followers for "sending supportive messages," explaining that the police were involved. A spokeswoman for Scotland's police confirmed this to CNN.

"We have received a report of an online threat being made and officers are carrying out inquiries," the statement read.

Rushdie, 75, was stabbed by a man who rushed onto the stage while he was preparing to deliver a lecture on artistic freedom on Friday in western New York. The author has lived under threat since his 1988 novel, "The Satanic Verses," prompted Iran to urge Muslims to kill him.

Rushdie underwent hours of surgery on Friday and according to reports was expected to lose an eye. He also sustained nerve damage and wounds to the liver during the attack.

On Sunday the Mirror reported that Rushdie had been taken off a ventilator and could speak a few words.

"Though his life changing injuries are severe, his usual feisty and defiant sense of humor remains intact," his family said in a statement, according to the Mirror. "We are so grateful to all the audience members who bravely leapt to his defense and administered first aid along with the police and doctors who have cared for him and for the outpouring of love and support from around the world."

Hadi Matar, 24, of Fairview, New Jersey is accused of attacking Rushdie. He pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted murder and assault at a court appearance on Saturday.