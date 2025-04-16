JK Rowling Hails UK Court's Definition of 'Woman'

The author J.K. Rowling praised the British high court’s decision on Wednesday with a series of sharp-tongued responses after the body unanimously ruled that a woman is someone who is born biologically female.

“It took three extraordinary, tenacious Scottish women with an army behind them to get this case heard by the Supreme Court and, in winning, they’ve protected the rights of women and girls across the UK. @ForWomanScot, I’m so proud to know you,” Rowling posted on X to her 14.3 million followers after the decision.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom sided with a case brought by For Woman Scotland and ruled the legal definition of a “woman” is based on a person's sex at birth.

The five London judges unanimously ruled the terms “woman” and “sex” in the 2010 Equality Act referred to biological sex and not acquired gender.

Rowling, who is best known for creating one of the most valuable media franchises in the world with her “Harry Potter” universe, has used her status to unapologetically go after her ideological opponents.

India Willoughby, who is known in Britain as the first transgender broadcaster, reacted to the court’s decision by posting: “I have always been a woman. I remain a woman. And I will die a woman.”

Rowling responded: “An ominous rumble of distant thunder. Storm clouds blot out the sun, songbirds fall silent, the very air seems to be holding its breath. The mother of all front-seat-of-the-car videos is brewing.”

Rowling continued to revel in the moment, offering yet another quip for the British government workers who will now need to rework their previously politically correct manuals.

“Spare a thought today for the UK employers, government departments, health boards, academic institutions and sporting bodies who've been breaking equality law to appease activist groups. So many HR manuals to pulp. So many out-of-court settlements to pay,” she posted.

For Woman Scotland was founded in 2018 by Trina Budge, Susan Smith, and Marion Calder as the world started to embrace transgender ideology. The group worked to “highlight the devastating impact such policies have already had on the lives of ordinary women and girls in Scotland – in hospitals, schools, prisons, sports, public spaces and especially in women’s sector organizations such as Rape Crisis or Women’s Aid.”