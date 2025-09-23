Kimmel Honors Norman Lear in Return to Social Media

TV host Jimmy Kimmel returned to social media on Tuesday for the first time since his late-night show was removed from ABC's lineup.

Kimmel, 57, shared a post on Instagram featuring a photo of himself with TV producer Norman Lear, who died in December 2023 at age 101. Alongside the photo, Kimmel wrote, "Missing this guy today."

The Daily Mail reported that it was Kimmel's first public comment since his suspension. Lear was known for creating influential sitcoms such as "All in the Family" and "The Jeffersons" and was an advocate of free speech and the First Amendment.

Kimmel's show will return to ABC on Tuesday, nearly a week after being pulled off the network in the wake of backlash to his comments about the assassination of conservative leader Charlie Kirk.

"The Walt Disney Company said in a statement that production had been suspended 'to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country.' The company added, 'We felt some of the comments were ill-timed and thus insensitive.'"

Two large ABC station affiliate groups, Sinclair and Nexstar, originated Kimmel's suspension when they notified ABC they were pulling the show in protest over his comments. ABC then announced it would suspend the show from distribution to all affiliates.

Sinclair also suggested in its remarks about Kimmel that he would do well to offer a "meaningful personal donation to the Kirk Family" and the organization Kirk founded, Turning Point USA.