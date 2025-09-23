WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: jimmy kimmel | suspended | abc | charlie kirk

Kimmel Honors Norman Lear in Return to Social Media

By    |   Tuesday, 23 September 2025 04:37 PM EDT

TV host Jimmy Kimmel returned to social media on Tuesday for the first time since his late-night show was removed from ABC's lineup.

Kimmel, 57, shared a post on Instagram featuring a photo of himself with TV producer Norman Lear, who died in December 2023 at age 101. Alongside the photo, Kimmel wrote, "Missing this guy today."

The Daily Mail reported that it was Kimmel's first public comment since his suspension. Lear was known for creating influential sitcoms such as "All in the Family" and "The Jeffersons" and was an advocate of free speech and the First Amendment.

Kimmel's show will return to ABC on Tuesday, nearly a week after being pulled off the network in the wake of backlash to his comments about the assassination of conservative leader Charlie Kirk.

"The Walt Disney Company said in a statement that production had been suspended 'to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country.' The company added, 'We felt some of the comments were ill-timed and thus insensitive.'"

Two large ABC station affiliate groups, Sinclair and Nexstar, originated Kimmel's suspension when they notified ABC they were pulling the show in protest over his comments. ABC then announced it would suspend the show from distribution to all affiliates.

Sinclair also suggested in its remarks about Kimmel that he would do well to offer a "meaningful personal donation to the Kirk Family" and the organization Kirk founded, Turning Point USA.

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
TV host Jimmy Kimmel returned to social media on Tuesday for the first time since his late-night show was removed from ABC's lineup.
jimmy kimmel, suspended, abc, charlie kirk
243
2025-37-23
Tuesday, 23 September 2025 04:37 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved