ABC Suspends Jimmy Kimmel's Late-Night Show Indefinitely Over Kirk Remarks

ABC has suspended Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show indefinitely following comments he made about Charlie Kirk's killing.

A spokesperson for Kimmel did not immediately return a call for comment.

Earlier Wednesday, Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr had urged local broadcasters to stop airing the show on Disney-owned ABC.

In his monologue on Tuesday, Kimmel said that "we hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it."

In a post to Truth Social, Trump applauded the move.

"Congratulations to ABC for finally having the courage to do what had to be done. Kimmel has ZERO talent, and worse ratings than even Colbert, if that's possible. That leaves Jimmy and Seth, two total losers, on Fake News NBC. Their ratings are also horrible. Do it NBC!!!" he wrote.

Other conservatives were quick to pounce on the move.

"Maybe lying about a deranged left-wing murderer wasn't a good career move?" Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, posted to X.

Said Jack Posobiec, "They're mad about Jimmy Kimmel being silenced from his show, but OK with Charlie being silenced for life."

Carl Higbie, host of "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE" on Newsmax, also weighed in.

"Jimmy Kimmel gets CANCELED the night after he tried to troll me on his show. Who's laughing now jimmy," Higbie said in a post to X.

Kimmel, like CBS late-night host Stephen Colbert, has consistently been critical of President Donald Trump and many of his policies on his ABC show. CBS said this past summer that it was canceling Colbert's show at the end of this season for financial reasons, although some critics have wondered if his stance on Trump played a role.

Kimmel's remarks have also drawn regulatory scrutiny. Following his comments about the suspect, FCC Chair Carr warned ABC and parent company Disney that they may have misled the public, according to Yahoo News.

The news site LateNighter, which focuses on the late-night TV landscape, says Kimmel has been drawing about 1.8 million viewers a night for first-run episodes, behind the canceled Colbert.

Newsmax contributed to this report.