'Get a Lawyer,' Rep. Swalwell Warns FCC Chair Carr

Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., warned Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr on Thursday to "get a lawyer" over what he called "dirty deals" after the suspension of comedian Jimmy Kimmel's late-night talk show.

ABC put the show on indefinite hold on Wednesday following comments Kimmel made about the assassination of Turning Point USA CEO Charlie Kirk.

In his Monday night monologue, Kimmel said that "we hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it."

Kirk was assassinated Sept. 10 at an event at Utah Valley University. Police have arrested 22-year-old Tyler Robinson in connection with the killing. Prosecutors filed a capital murder charge on Tuesday against Robinson and will seek the death penalty.

The network, which is owned by the Walt Disney Co., made the decision hours after Carr criticized Kimmel and hinted that the commission might take action against ABC over remarks the host made in the monologue.

In an interview with conservative podcaster Benny Johnson, Carr described Kimmel's remarks as "the sickest conduct possible," adding that the FCC could move to revoke ABC affiliate licenses as a punishment.

Swalwell implied that ABC sought to appease the Trump administration amid pressure from Nexstar and Tegna so the FCC would approve their proposed merger.

"I want to make it clear, there's going to be a Democratic majority in just over a year," Swalwell said in a Thursday hearing.

"And to the FCC chairperson and anyone involved in these dirty deals, get a lawyer, and save your records because you're going to be in this room and you're going to be answering questions about the deals that you struck and who benefited and what the cost was to the American people because that happened," he continued.

Nexstar Media Group announced that its ABC-affiliated stations would preempt Kimmel's show for the time being, starting with Wednesday's broadcast.

The company is seeking FCC approval of its proposed $6.2 billion merger with Tegna. Of the roughly 225 ABC affiliate stations nationwide, Nexstar owns about 10%, while Tegna controls around 5%.