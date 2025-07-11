WATCH TV LIVE

White House Mocks Calif. Democrat With Altered Photo

Friday, 11 July 2025 03:21 PM EDT

The White House on Friday mocked Rep. Jimmy Gomez, D-Calif., with a photo altered by artificial intelligence after Gonzalez said President Donald Trump and Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers were "targeting the immigrant farm workers who feed America" following an immigration raid on a California marijuana farm the day before.

"ICE: Raids marijuana farms filled with illegal aliens," the post reads.

"Cryin' Jimmy: 'ThEy'Re JuSt StRaWbErRy PiCkErS,'" it added, mock-quoting Gomez.

The White House continued: "That ain't produce, holmes. THAT'S PRODUCT."

On Friday, Gomez slammed the raid.  

"How many MS-13 gang members are waking up at 3 a.m. to pick strawberries? O'yeah, zero!" he said on X.

"Trump said he'd go after 'bad hombres,' but he's targeting the immigrant farm workers who feed America. Either he lied — or he can't tell the difference."

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Friday, 11 July 2025 03:21 PM
