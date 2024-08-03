Jimmy Carter: 'Trying to Make It' to Vote for Kamala Harris

Former President Jimmy Carter, who is nearing his 100th birthday, still has one goal in mind: seeing Republican nominee Donald Trump lose another presidential election.

"I’m only trying to make it to vote for Kamala Harris," Carter said to his son Chip this week, according to the former president's grandson, Jason, The Atlanta Beacon Journal reported Saturday.

Carter's 100th birthday will fall on Oct. 1, just two weeks before Georgia's three-week early voting period in the presidential election on Oct. 15.

When he entered hospice care in February 2023, Carter's doctors said he might only have days to live, but now, his grandson says he's been "alert and interested in politics and the war in Gaza" in recent days.

The exchange between Carter and his son Chip took place a few days ago when he asked the former president if he is trying to make it to see his 100th birthday, his grandson said.

There are already plans for celebrations for Carter's 100th birthday including a concert at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta on Sept. 17 that will raise funds for the Carter Center.

The Atlanta-based nonprofit was established to advance democracy, promote human rights, and end diseases.

Several other events are scheduled in Atlanta and in Carter's hometown of Plains, where he remains under hospice care.