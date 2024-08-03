WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: jimmy | carter | voting | harris

Jimmy Carter: 'Trying to Make It' to Vote for Kamala Harris

Former President Jimmy Carter looks off into the distance.
(Getty Images)

By    |   Saturday, 03 August 2024 01:53 PM EDT

Former President Jimmy Carter, who is nearing his 100th birthday, still has one goal in mind: seeing Republican nominee Donald Trump lose another presidential election. 

"I’m only trying to make it to vote for Kamala Harris," Carter said to his son Chip this week, according to the former president's grandson, Jason, The Atlanta Beacon Journal reported Saturday.

Carter's 100th birthday will fall on Oct. 1, just two weeks before Georgia's three-week early voting period in the presidential election on Oct. 15.

When he entered hospice care in February 2023, Carter's doctors said he might only have days to live, but now, his grandson says he's been "alert and interested in politics and the war in Gaza" in recent days. 

The exchange between Carter and his son Chip took place a few days ago when he asked the former president if he is trying to make it to see his 100th birthday, his grandson said. 

There are already plans for celebrations for Carter's 100th birthday including a concert at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta on Sept. 17 that will raise funds for the Carter Center. 

The Atlanta-based nonprofit was established to advance democracy, promote human rights, and end diseases. 

Several other events are scheduled in Atlanta and in Carter's hometown of Plains, where he remains under hospice care. 

Sandy Fitzgerald

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Former President Jimmy Carter, who is nearing his 100th birthday, still has one goal in mind: seeing Republican nominee Donald Trump lose another presidential election.
jimmy, carter, voting, harris
217
2024-53-03
Saturday, 03 August 2024 01:53 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved