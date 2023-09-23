Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Attend Plains Peanut Festival

Former President Jimmy Carter, 98, and his wife, Rosalynn Carter, 96, were seen Saturday riding through the Plains Peanut Festival in their hometown of Plains, Georgia.

The couple rode in a black SUV at the festival, a week before the former president is to celebrate his 99th birthday, reports NBC News.

"Beautiful day for President & Mrs. Carter to enjoy a ride through the Plains Peanut Festival! And just a week before he turns 99," the Carter Center wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, sharing a video of the couple at the festival. "We're betting peanut butter ice cream is on the menu for lunch! #JimmyCarter99."

Carter, the longest-lived president, entered hospice care at his home six months ago after several brief hospital stays. At that time, he said he was going to stop going through further medical intervention and live out the rest of his life at home. He did not specify an illness, but a few months later, in May, it was reported that the former first lady had been diagnosed with dementia.

Last week, their grandson Jason Carter, the chairman of the Carter Center's Board of Trustees, reported to USA Today that his grandparents are "coming to the end."

"They are together," he said. "They are at home. They're in love, and I don't think anyone gets more than that. I mean, it's a perfect situation for this time in their lives. They're both doing as well as can be expected."

The former president has had several health complications. He was diagnosed in August 2015 with melanoma that spread to his liver and brain but has since been declared cancer-free. In 2019, he suffered a black eye in one fall and later was hospitalized in a separate fall that resulted in a fractured pelvis.