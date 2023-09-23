×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: jimmy carter | rosalynn carter | plains | festival

Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Attend Plains Peanut Festival

By    |   Saturday, 23 September 2023 05:39 PM EDT

Former President Jimmy Carter, 98, and his wife, Rosalynn Carter, 96, were seen Saturday riding through the Plains Peanut Festival in their hometown of Plains, Georgia. 

The couple rode in a black SUV at the festival, a week before the former president is to celebrate his 99th birthday, reports NBC News.

"Beautiful day for President & Mrs. Carter to enjoy a ride through the Plains Peanut Festival! And just a week before he turns 99," the Carter Center wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, sharing a video of the couple at the festival. "We're betting peanut butter ice cream is on the menu for lunch! #JimmyCarter99."

Carter, the longest-lived president, entered hospice care at his home six months ago after several brief hospital stays. At that time, he said he was going to stop going through further medical intervention and live out the rest of his life at home. He did not specify an illness, but a few months later, in May, it was reported that the former first lady had been diagnosed with dementia.

Last week, their grandson Jason Carter, the chairman of the Carter Center's Board of Trustees, reported to USA Today that his grandparents are "coming to the end."

"They are together," he said. "They are at home. They're in love, and I don't think anyone gets more than that. I mean, it's a perfect situation for this time in their lives. They're both doing as well as can be expected."

The former president has had several health complications. He was diagnosed in August 2015 with melanoma that spread to his liver and brain but has since been declared cancer-free. In 2019, he suffered a black eye in one fall and later was hospitalized in a separate fall that resulted in a fractured pelvis.

Sandy Fitzgerald

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Former President Jimmy Carter, 98, and his wife, Rosalynn Carter, 96, were seen Saturday riding through the Plains Peanut Festival in their hometown of Plains, Georgia.
jimmy carter, rosalynn carter, plains, festival
302
2023-39-23
Saturday, 23 September 2023 05:39 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved