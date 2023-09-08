Jimmy Buffett Posthumously Releases 3 New Songs

"Margaritaville" singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett, who died last week at the age of 76, posthumously released three new songs at midnight on Friday.

"Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music, and dogs," a statement on his website said. "He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many."

News of his death prompted an outpouring of tributes celebrating his beach bum soft rock, Margaritaville commercial empire, and environmental activism, as well as stories of Buffett's friendliness and genuine kindness.

Previewed in short sneak peeks on the radio, the new songs, "Like My Dog," "My Gummie Just Kicked In," and "Bubbles Up" were part of the promotion for his forthcoming album, "Equal Strain on All Parts," scheduled for release on Nov. 3, Vulture reported.

"Like My Dog" is a cover of a Billy Currington song from 2010 that tells the story of a guy who wishes he could get his girl to "love me like my dog."

In his final social media post on TikTok on Aug. 29, Buffett posted a preview of the song along with video clips of him playing with his many canine companions.

Vulture writer Rebecca Alter described "My Gummie Just Kicked In" as a "silly stoner surf-rock track about a lady friend getting a little too wavy-gravy at a beach party."

"Don't know where I'm going/Don't know where I've been/All I know for certain/Is my gummie just kicked in," Buffett sings on the carefree track.

"Bubbles Up" seems destined to fill a special place in the hearts of Parrotheads everywhere, combining Buffett's signature tropical ballad style with lighthearted lyrics and nautical themes. The song is derived from the lesson scuba divers learn to follow air bubbles up to the water's surface.

Former Beatle Paul McCartney remembered Buffett as "one of the kindest and most generous people" in an Instagram post shortly after the musician's death and said he was "very happy" he was able to play on one of his new tracks. McCartney is credited with playing bass on "My Gummie Just Kicked In."

"We had a real fun session and he played me some of his new songs," McCarthy said in the Instagram post. "One, in particular, I loved was the song, 'Bubbles Up'. And I told him that not only was the song great but the vocal was probably the best I've heard him sing ever.

"He turned a diving phrase that is used to train people underwater into a metaphor for life when you're confused and don't know where you are just follow the bubbles — they'll take you up to the surface and straighten you out right away," he added.