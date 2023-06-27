×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: jimmie johnson | deaths | chandra johnson | murder-suicide

Jimmie Johnson to Skip Chicago Race After Family Tragedy

Jimmie Johnson
Jimmie Johnson (Getty Images)

Tuesday, 27 June 2023 04:02 PM EDT

Jimmie Johnson's racing team has withdrawn from this week's NASCAR Cup Series race in Chicago after the tragic deaths of his in-laws in Oklahoma on Monday.

Muskogee Police are investigating it as a murder-suicide, they told TMZ.

His 11-year-old nephew also was shot and killed.

"The Johnson family has asked for privacy at this time and no further statements will be made," Legacy Motor Club said in a statement.

Jack and Terry Janway, the parents of Johnson's wife, Chandra Janway, were found dead along with Dalton Janway, the couple's grandson. Muskogee Police told TMZ that Chandra's mother, Terry, is considered the suspect.

Johnson and Chandra Janway have been married since 2004. They have two daughters.

Johnson is a seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion.

He returned to NASCAR in 2023 as an owner and part-time driver. Chicago would have been just his fourth race driving this season.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Jimmie Johnson's racing team has withdrawn from this week's NASCAR Cup Series race in Chicago after the tragic deaths of his in-laws in Oklahoma on Monday.
jimmie johnson, deaths, chandra johnson, murder-suicide
146
2023-02-27
Tuesday, 27 June 2023 04:02 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved