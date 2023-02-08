×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: jimjordan | bigtech | biden | collusion | judiciary

Rep. Jordan Requests Censorship Correspondence Between Biden WH, Big Tech

(Newsmax)

By    |   Wednesday, 08 February 2023 04:50 PM EST

House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, is asking for communications between the Biden administration and social media giants, as part of the group's ongoing censorship probe.

In his Wednesday letter to Brian Boynton, the principal deputy assistant attorney general in the Department of Justice's civil division, Jordan urged the DOJ to cooperate with the House investigation into alleged censorship of conservative voices online.

Jordan's document request mirrors what the DOJ was ordered to provide in a lawsuit brought up by several Republican attorneys general, who have accused the administration of similar free-speech violations.

"The Committee on the Judiciary is conducting oversight of the Executive Branch's efforts to sidestep the First Amendment by coercing and coordinating with private companies, including social media platforms, to suppress free speech and censor content online," Jordan wrote.

"As part of our oversight, we write to request a discrete set of documents and information that the Department of Justice has produced as part of discovery in federal litigation over the same subject matter," added Jordan.

The Ohio Republican then cited files already made public by Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, a lead on the GOP multistate lawsuit, suggesting that Facebook and the federal government worked together to shutter COVID-19 vaccine skepticism.

"These documents appear to reveal that the Executive Branch repeatedly pressured social media platforms to censor certain viewpoints," Jordan wrote. "Congress has an important interest in protecting and advancing fundamental free speech principles, including by examining how the Executive Branch coordinates with or coerces private actors to suppress First Amendment-protected speech."

The Judiciary Committee's push came on the same day House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., oversaw a hearing on Twitter's decision to suppress the New York Post's Hunter Biden laptop story from October 2020.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, is asking for communications between the Biden administration and social media giants, as part of the group's ongoing censorship probe.
jimjordan, bigtech, biden, collusion, judiciary
293
2023-50-08
Wednesday, 08 February 2023 04:50 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved