Rep. Hagedorn to Newsmax: Fauci Could Be 'Covering' for China

Minnesota Rep. Jim Hagedorn (R) suggested on Newsmax that Dr. Anthony Fauci "may have been covering his tracks" in regards to his knowledge as to the origins of COVID-19.

The two popular hypotheses to date are that COVID-19 emerged naturally through zoonotic origins out of China or that it was leaked from a lab in Wuhan that studies coronaviruses like COVID-19.

Appearing on "The Chris Salcedo Show," Hagedorn questioned his Democratic colleagues' motives in backing Fauci, who may, as Hagedorn states, be "covering" for China in regards to the virus's origins.

"It appears as though Dr. Fauci, you know, at a minimum, might have been covering his tracks. It looks like he may have been covering tracks for the communist Chinese, and, more importantly now, when we're trying to get to the bottom of it. I don't understand why Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats in the House continue to cover up for Dr. Fauci. Republicans led by Kevin McCarthy, our leader, Steve Scalise, our whip, over 200 of our members have asked the House, let's have an investigation into the origination of this COVID virus. Let's find out what really happened. You know, as an institution of the House, they refused to investigate."

At the start of the segment, Hagedorn joked that the "liberals" were misguided in their approach to the "science."

"While all the liberals were telling us, 'follow the science, follow the science,' they were actually following the political science. There's no doubt about that."

"Fauci has served his purpose," the congressman stated, "in the sense that who believes him anymore? He's lost credibility. When a doctor of his standing is less accurate than the local weatherman, I think it's time to move on to something else and help the country. The sad thing for the nation is a lot of lives were lost, maybe needlessly."

Hagedorn cited as a possibility that better information could have been provided in the wake of the pandemic and better relations with China.

"We had a foreign relations issue with China that should have been resolved probably long ago. President Trump should have been given much better advice. And look, the American people it [COVID-19] cost lives, it cost livelihoods ... think of all the economic and other suffering that went on along with the loss of life. It's just tragic."

