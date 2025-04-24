WATCH TV LIVE

Rep. McGovern Mourns Sudden Death of Daughter

Jim McGovern
Jim McGovern (J. Scott Applewhite/Associated Press)

By    |   Thursday, 24 April 2025 03:56 PM EDT

Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass., announced his daughter Molly died, after a "rare cancer diagnosis." She was 23.

"Molly radiated pure joy," McGovern, his wife, Lisa, and son, Patrick, said in a statement.  "She lit up every room with her beaming smile — full of laughter, endless warmth, and a sharp wit that could disarm you in an instant. She was unbelievably funny, fiercely loyal, and wise beyond her years. Molly had a rare gift: She made everyone feel special, because she genuinely believed everyone was special."

The McGoverns said Molly, a diehard Boston Bruins fan, faced her cancer diagnosis with "relentless courage, optimism and tenacity" and didn't "let her illness slow her down."

"She had just finished a semester abroad in Australia," the McGoverns said. "She passed away unexpectedly in Italy while visiting a good friend and his family. 

"Molly will always be the soul of our family. We are so proud of her, and so glad that so many people were touched by her incredible life. We love you, Molly. We miss you already."

Members of Congress from both sides of the aisle sent condolences and tributes to the McGoverns.

"Everyone in our family adored Molly and we were all inspired by her love for animals, her passion for sports and her ebullient compassion and care for friends, family and strangers," said Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., who lost a son to suicide.

"There is nothing more precious than the gift of a child," Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y. said. "It is hard to process and fathom the unbearable grief associated with their loss. Keeping the entire McGovern family in our prayers."

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey said she was heartbroken for the McGoverns.

"Molly was a light in her family’s lives and the lives of so many. She was a kind, smart and compassionate young woman who touched the lives of many," Healey said. "We are all feeling the sadness of her being taken too soon. Joanna and I are sending all of our love and support to Congressman McGovern, Lisa, Patrick, and all of their loved ones during this difficult time."

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

