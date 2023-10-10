Tea Party Patriots Backs Jordan for Speaker

The conservative advocacy group Tea Party Patriots Action endorsed Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, to be the next House Speaker in a press release on Monday.

Jordan is one of the top contenders for the post, along with House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., following the ousting of former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., last week.

"Jim Jordan has been a consistent conservative leader since he came to the House in 2007. He has always fought for limited government, a strong national defense, and individual liberty, and he shares Tea Party Patriots Action's values in support of personal freedom, economic freedom, and a debt-free future," TPPA Honorary Chair Jenny Beth Martin said in a statement.

She added: "The next Speaker of the House will face enormous challenges in working with the Biden Administration and the Senate to right our nation's course, to return to fiscal discipline, and to defend our interests at home and abroad.

"He will need to be ready to fight to secure our border, to get Washington's reckless spending under control, to end the weaponization of government against its citizens, and to end the woke policies guiding our military."

Martin concluded: "We believe Jim Jordan is the right man for the job. On behalf of our three million members and supporters, I am pleased to endorse Jim Jordan for Speaker of the House."