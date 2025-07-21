Rep. Jordan Subpoenas Former Jack Smith Prosecutor

House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, subpoenaed a former Justice Department prosecutor who was part of special counsel Jack Smith's team that investigated President Donald Trump.

In his letter dated Monday, Jordan called for Thomas Windom to sit for a deposition before the Judiciary panel on Sept. 30 after Windom's refusal last month to answer several questions about the investigation into Trump as well as other topics, including the Jan. 6 Select Committee.

Windom cited the need for authorization from the DOJ in order to answer questions during a voluntary transcribed interview on June 12. Jordan dismissed that reason as illegitimate.

Jordan and Republicans seek to make changes to the special counsel regulations and codify "language that would prevent the Department from selectively prosecuting current and former elected officials."

"The Committee sought your voluntary cooperation with our inquiry because, due to your service as a senior official on Special Counsel Jack Smith's team, it believes you possess information that is vital to oversight on this matter. Your refusal to answer several questions in your transcribed interview impedes the Committee's oversight, and your stated bases for declining to cooperate fully are not persuasive," Jordan wrote in the letter.

Smith was appointed by then-U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to investigate Trump over his response to the 2020 general election and his possession of classified documents that he had at Mar-a-Lago.

Smith withdrew his cases after Trump won the election in November.