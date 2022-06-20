Rep. Jordan: GOP Majority Would Investigate Fauci on COVID-19 Origins

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., on Monday released a video outlining how the GOP might investigate Dr. Anthony Fauci over his stance on the origins of COVID-19.

Jordan and Marshall say that if the Republican Party wins back the House, the GOP will look to investigate 11 virologists, including Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, over their stances on the origin of COVID-19.

"I'm hopeful the Senate is going to be in Republican hands. I'm hoping the House is going to be as well," Jordan says in the video. "And we're already talking about a joint-type of investigation we can do because the country deserves the truth.

"One of the things we've done is we're putting those 11 virologists on notice. Those are the first people you want to talk to. You want to talk to the 11 guys on that call, and you want to find out what exactly did happen. We've seen the emails and correspondence after the call, subsequent to the call, but what all happened?"

Jordan added: "We want to find out what exactly Dr. Fauci and [former head of the National Institutes of Health Dr. Francis Collins] may have had to say on that particular phone call. So that's how you start investigations. You don't bring in Fauci for a deposition right away. You start by looking at these folks who were on the call, get all the documents you can in unredacted form — so that’s something that needs to happen."

Fauci told the Senate in testimony last week, "This is very, very likely a jumping species from an animal host, perhaps through an intermediate host, into a human species, which then spread throughout the human population, certainly, almost certainly, originating in China in Wuhan.

"We're still open up and keep always an open mind as to whether or not this had to do with a virus that was isolated in the environment and that came into a lab and then had what most people refer to as a lab leak. I believe that is less likely that that's the case, but I also believe we need to keep an open mind and have all possibilities be investigated. But the evidence from the virology community points strongly towards a natural occurrence."