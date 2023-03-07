Parents Applaud Rep. Jordan's School Board Subpoenas

Parent activists cheered the House Judiciary Committee for subpoenaing former members of the Nation School Boards Association after the group slanted the parents as domestic terrorists.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, issued the subpoenas Monday, seeking testimony from the former interim executive director and CEO of NSBA, Chip Slaven, and its former president, Viola Garcia, regarding a September 2021 letter urging the Biden administration to use the Patriot Act to probe parents who were protesting at school board meetings, reported the Washington Examiner.

Nina Jankowicz, of the Department of Homeland Security's disbanded Disinformation Governance Board, was also named in the subpoenas. She accused Jordan of "weaponizing" the committee.

The letter by NSBA led to Attorney General Merrick Garland ordering the FBI and the DOJ to look into alleged threats made by the parents against the board members. According to the Washington Examiner, the White House acted in accordance with NSBA on the letter, which has now been retracted by the board.

National Review reported 20 instances of alleged harassment, threats, or intimidation stemming from COVID policies and progressive education regarding sexuality and race. Most of the threats were not physical violence.

Reportedly, FBI whistleblowers discovered the FBI was using a "threat tag" to label each occurrence involving a parent.

Senior adviser at America First Legal and the executive director of Fight for Schools, Ian Prior, told the Washington Examiner that the actions of the House Judiciary Committee were "encouraging," calling the coordination between the Biden administration and the NSBA "collusion" meant to "intimidate parents."

"Parents will be watching these developments with a keen eye," Prior added.

President of Parents Defending Education, Nicki Neily, also thanked the committee.

"It has been over 17 months since the attorney general of the United States signed his memo weaponizing the Department of Justice against his fellow citizens — a memo which has not yet been retracted … The American people deserve answers — and our government officials who commissioned such a heinous document must be held accountable."