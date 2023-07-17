Report: Jim Jordan Floats Holding Zuckerberg in Contempt

Ohio lawmaker Jim Jordan, head of the House Judiciary Committee, is considering holding Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg in contempt of Congress, Fox News reported.

The move could happen as early as next week, multiple sources informed the network.

It comes in the wake of Meta reportedly not providing the panel internal communications requested in February that could potentially detail efforts to conservative voices on Facebook and Instagram.

Jordan, a Republican, previously warned of the company not complying with the subpoena in May, insisting that their response up to that point had been insufficient.

"Meta's rolling productions to date have not included material the Committee knows is, or has reason to believe may be, in the company's possession and that is responsive to the subpoena," that letter read.

"If Meta fails to comply in full with the subpoena's demands, the Committee may be forced to consider the use of one or more enforcement mechanisms," it added.

The congressman is specifically seeking communications between Meta and federal agencies like the Federal Bureau of Investigation surrounding content moderation decisions made amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier Monday, Jordan sent a letter to Zuckerberg warning that his new social media platform Threads, an alternative to Twitter, would not be immune to the committee's ongoing Big Tech investigation.

"Threads raises serious, specific concerns because it has been marketed as a rival of Elon Musk's Twitter, which has faced political persecution from the Biden Administration following Musk's commitment to free speech," Jordan wrote.

A court fight between the Biden administration and Republican state attorneys general has also been heating up in recent weeks, with one ruling curbing some government officials from talking to social media companies.

However, a federal appeals court Friday temporarily blocked the lower court decision as the legal process plays out.