Chairman Jordan Demands Unredacted Memo from AG Garland

Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, has called on Attorney General Merrick Garland to release the unredacted version of the Justice Department's memo concerning special counsel Jack Smith's investigations into former President Donald Trump.

Jordan's demand stems from his committee's ongoing inquiry into the FBI's "unprecedented raid" on Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in August.

In a letter addressed to Garland on Tuesday, Jordan stated that his committee had previously requested information regarding the FBI's raid as well as the subsequent investigation into Trump's residence. However, due to the lack of cooperation from the Attorney General's office, Jordan now seeks "an unredacted copy of the memorandum outlining the scope of Mr. Smith's probes regarding President Trump and any supporting documentation related to his appointment as special counsel."

Jordan has set a deadline of June 20 for the DOJ to provide this information.

Garland's appointment order for Smith granted authorization for the special counsel to "conduct the ongoing investigation into whether any person or entity violated the law in connection with efforts to interfere with the lawful transfer of power following the 2020 presidential election or the certification of the Electoral College vote held on or about January 6, 2021."

The order also granted Smith authority to investigate matters concerning the FBI's raid on Mar-a-Lago. "The Special Counsel," the appointment memo reads, "is authorized to prosecute federal crimes arising from the investigation of these matters. The Special Counsel is also authorized to refer to the appropriate United States Attorney discrete prosecutions that may arise from the Special Counsel's investigation."

Reportedly, the special counsel's investigation into the alleged mishandling of classified documents by Trump at Mar-a-Lago is "wrapping up." This has led to speculation that the DOJ is moving closer to a potential indictment of Trump.

On Friday, Jordan, in a letter to Garland, prompted "how the FBI abused its law-enforcement authorities to achieve a political end — that is, hamstring the campaign and presidency of President Trump." Speaking in regard to this, Jordan requested Garland provide details about Smith's investigation by June 15.

Additionally, John Durham, the special counsel who investigated the origin of the Russia probe, is slated to testify before the House Judiciary Committee on June 21, while the day prior, the special counsel will hold a closed-door meeting with the House Intelligence Committee, chaired by Representative Mike Turner, R-Ohio.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden finds himself under scrutiny from another special counsel appointed by Garland, Robert Hur, according to the Washington Examiner. The investigation into Biden stems from the discovery of classified documents by the president's personal attorneys at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in November 2022. Subsequently, more classified documents were found at Biden's residence in Wilmington, Delaware, during a search conducted by the Justice Department.

Conversely, Trump's lawyers recently shared a letter on Truth Social, outlining their concerns that the former president is being treated unfairly in comparison to Biden, his son Hunter, and the Biden family.

The letter requested a meeting with Garland to discuss the perceived injustice perpetuated by the appointment of a special counsel. In late April, Hunter Biden's lawyers met with DOJ officials representing the tax division and the U.S. attorney in Delaware, while Trump's lawyers held a meeting at the DOJ with Smith and others on Monday.