Jim Jordan Seeks Hunter Biden Documents, Weiss Interview

House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, is demanding documents from the Justice Department's investigation into Hunter Biden and an interview with special counsel David Weiss.

Jordan's demands came in a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland. A copy of the letter was obtained by The Hill.

The letter sets an interview with Weiss for Oct. 11. The news outlet noted Weiss had previously said he would be willing to speak to the committee.

In the letter, Jordan is also seeking testimony from other DOJ officials, who were mentioned during testimony by IRS whistleblowers. The DOJ officials include Lesley Wolf, a deputy to Weiss and Matthew Graves, the U.S. Attorney for Washington, D.C.

IRS whistleblowers Gary Shapley and Joe Ziegler alleged in a hearing in July that President Joe Biden's Justice Department effectively obstructed and minimized its criminal investigation into Hunter Biden's tax crimes.

When they recommended felony and misdemeanor charges to Weiss, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump, the whistleblowers claimed the charges were "slow-walked" by the Biden DOJ.

Hunter Biden was criminally charged Thursday, after efforts to reach a plea deal failed, leading to the first ever prosecution of a sitting president's child, according to Reuters.

It is not clear if tax charges are forthcoming, according to The Hill.

Jordan is also seeking documents in the case, including a Power Point relating to the investigation and any notes and emails regarding an Oct. 7 meeting. Shapley had claimed Weiss noted at the meeting he had sought and was denied special counsel status back then.

Weiss was elevated to special counsel in August.

The Justice Department declined comment on Jordan's letter. Weiss' office also declined to comment.