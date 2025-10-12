Jim Jordan: DOJ 'Applying Facts to the Law' on Comey, James Cases

House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan on Sunday defended the Justice Department and rejected claims that the recent indictments of former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James amount to political retribution on behalf of President Donald Trump.

"This is our Justice Department under the leadership of the attorney general applying the facts to the law, like you are supposed to," the Ohio Republican insisted in an interview on CNN's "State of the Union." "It is not the weaponization of government like we saw under Biden, like we saw under Merrick Garland, like we saw with Chris Wray."

He further argued that prosecutors are acting independently and appropriately, despite Trump’s public comments calling for specific individuals to be charged.

"The president has the prerogative to say what he wants, and he will do that," Jordan said. "But this is about applying the facts to the law. And that’s exactly what’s taking place in this Justice Department."

Jordan insisted that Comey’s case was justified, citing prior investigations into Comey’s handling of government information and his alleged use of an intermediary, Daniel Richman, to leak material to the media.

"You cannot argue with the fact Jim Comey said one thing under oath in front of the United States Congress," Jordan said. "That’s what he’s being charged for, false statements to Congress."

Turning to immigration enforcement, Jordan also defended federal agents after recent viral videos showed aggressive actions by ICE officers, including incidents involving journalists and a pastor.

He said agents are operating "under tremendous pressure" and facing hostility from "antifa protesters" in so-called "ICE-free zones."

"I think they’re functioning and working under extreme pressure. I think they’re doing a good job, by and large," Jordan said, adding that the Judiciary Committee would review immigration enforcement issues broadly.

Jordan also commented on Sunday about the Trump administration’s decision to lay off about 4,000 federal employees amid the government shutdown, and blamed Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer for the impasse, saying Democrats could reopen the government "in a heartbeat."

"The easiest way to remedy this is for Chuck Schumer to open up the government," Jordan said. "Thank goodness the president’s stepping up and saying, 'We’re going to help our troops.'"