Jim Jordan: Impeachment Decision Likely Early Next Year

Depositions and interviews of witnesses in connection with the investigation into President Joe Biden, his son Hunter, and other family members should be completed by the end of the year, with a decision coming early next year to determine if there is enough evidence for articles of impeachment against the president, House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan said Sunday.

"I think this year, in November and December, we will depose all of the people we still need to depose, and then we can make a decision," the Ohio Republican said on Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures."

Last week, House Oversight and Accountability Chair James Comer announced that he would be issuing subpoenas to Biden's family and associates, with the first subpoenas going out to Hunter Biden; the president's brother, James; and Biden family associate, Rob Walker.

The subpoenas will tie in with the impeachment inquiry against the president, as what he's being accused of is "a tale that is as old as time," said Jordan.

"You have a politician who takes certain actions that benefit his family financially and then there's an attempt to sweep it all under the rug," he said. "What we're investigating on Judiciary is how [special prosecutor] David Weiss handled this investigation."

And, Jordan said, "We know he tried to sweep it under the rug because of two brave [IRS] whistleblowers who came forward and gave their testimony."

The testimony has "stood up under cross-examination from the Democrats in the Oversight Committee, he added.

Meanwhile, Jordan said the main person he wants to speak with is "the guy who paid Hunter Biden's taxes, who came out of nowhere and paid all of this tax burden that Hunter Biden had."

And despite the evidence showing that the Department of Justice has tried to cover up the investigation into the Bidens, Jordan said he does not think it will try to block the subpoenaed witnesses from testifying to the House committee, as everyone else who has been called has testified.

Even Hunter Biden's attorney Abbe Lowell expects to come to Congress and testify, said Jordan.

The testimony will center around Hunter Biden's employment with Burisma, the Ukrainian energy giant that hired him even though he was not qualified to be on the board, said Jordan.

"[He was] asked by executives to weigh in with D.C. to relieve the pressure that Burisma, this Ukrainian energy company is under," said Jordan. "Five days after that, Joe Biden goes to Ukraine and starts the process to fire the prosecutor, and he uses our tax dollars, holds up American tax dollars that were already approved to go to Ukraine."

After that comes the investigation into how the Biden administration tried to sweep matters under the rug to run out the statute of limitations for the tax years when Hunter Biden worked there, said Jordan.

"That benefited his family because he was making money off the brand, as Devin Archer, Hunter Biden's business partner, told us the brand is what they were selling," said Jordan.