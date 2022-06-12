Jordan Says Jan. 6 Committee Didn't Reveal Anything New

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, on Sunday declared nothing new has been revealed by the Jan. 6 select House committee — and that Americans are more focused on gas prices, immigration and the spike in crime.

In an interview on Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures," Jordan lamented Republicans were unable to do any cross-examination during the probe.

"I don't think we learned anything new even with thousands of hours of testimony," he declared.

"The American people are focused on … $5 gas, 41-year high inflation, a border that's no longer a border and crime that's on the rise in every major urban area in this country," he said.

He vowed if Republicans win back the House after the November elections, "I want to see all the depositions. I want to see all the documents… and the American people can get the full story, not just this one-sided, choreographed presentation we got the other night."

According to Jordan, the more important question is how the attackers were able to breach the Capitol, blaming House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., for the lax protection.

"We didn't learn anything about the answer to that question from the hearing the other night, and only one person can really answer that question, that's the Speaker of the House," he said. "And guess what? The chairman of this committee, [Rep.] Bennie Thompson [D-Miss.] has said he's not going to ask her anything, they're not going to depose her. But she's the one who was offered the National Guard from the White House. [Former] President [Donald] Trump said if you need National Guard that day, they're available, she didn't take the him up on that offer."

He added that in the summer of 2020 during protests following the killing of George Floyd, Democrats "called rioters and looters peaceful protesters all summer long."

"So it's kind of tough then on Jan. 6 to say, you know what? We want more law enforcement, we want the National Guard to protect the Capitol," he said. "I think that's the reason they didn't do it, because of their position on defunding the police and the position they took during the summer of 2020. But she should be asked that question. That's something that if the American people put us in charge, we'd get to the bottom of it, and we'll get an answer."

Jordan vowed that "lots of investigations" will be undertaken under a GOP House majority, including why thousands of Americans' tax returns were made public, "the idea that we no longer have a border," the Department of Justice "targeting moms and dads at school board meetings," the "misinformation we got from Dr. [Anthony] Fauci over the last year and a half."

"We are committed to doing that but doing it in way that's consistent with the constitution," he said.

Jordan asserted Americans "are fixing to make a change" in November.

"You can just feel that happening. … you can look at every single policy area, it has gone from it being good under President Trump to being terrible under these guys," he said.