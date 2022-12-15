Reps. Jordan, Comer Outline Strategy for House COVID Probe

U.S. Reps. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and James Comer, R-Ky., will be piloting an in-depth investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic once the GOP regains control of the House in January.

In a news release Wednesday, Jordan, ranking member of the Judiciary Committee, and Comer, ranking member of the Committee on Oversight and Reform, outlined their strategy for the investigation. They will be demanding documents and testimony from Biden administration officials and 40 other individuals, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a key adviser to President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump during the pandemic.

They also will seek testimony from Peter Daszak, president of EcoHealth Alliance, which reportedly used U.S. taxpayer dollars to fund gain-of-function research at a lab in Wuhan, China, where many believe the coronavirus originated.

"The American people deserve the facts and the truth about the origins of COVID-19," Jordan said in the news release. "COVID-19 disrupted our lives and livelihoods for over two years: kids couldn't go to school, small businesses and churches were closed, our economy tanked, and our freedoms were restricted.

"If we had known the truth about the virus' origins, we could have combatted the virus in a more meaningful way at the outset of the pandemic. It is our Constitutional duty to conduct oversight and thoroughly examine the facts, so this type of gain-of-function research and bad behavior never happens again."

Comer told Newsmax on Thursday, "we're going to hear from everyone in the government that had anything to do with approving tax dollars to go to EcoHealth Alliance, which we know now went to the Wuhan lab to fund gain-of-function research. We also want to hear from any government employee that had anything to do with grant dollars going to the scientists who backed up all of Fauci's claims."