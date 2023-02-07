Rep. Jordan: House Panel Interviewed FBI Whistleblower

House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, said his committee did a transcribed interview with an FBI whistleblower amid a probe of the Department of Justice's alleged politicization.

The interview began Tuesday morning, the Washington Examiner reported.

According to the Examiner, at least a dozen FBI whistleblowers have talked with GOP lawmakers in recent months about what they've described as partisan activity in federal law enforcement.

Jordan also chairs a subcommittee targeting the "weaponization" of the federal government — approved by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., during his long fight for the gavel.

But it's not clear if the Tuesday morning interview was related to the subcommittee, which is scheduled to hold its first hearing this week, or activity within the House Judiciary Committee, the Examiner reported.

Republicans on the House Judiciary panel have also eyed FBI whistleblowers in their probe of classified documents found in the personal possession of former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden.

The Examiner reported Jordan has pressed the DOJ on why its investigation into Trump's mishandling of classified documents appeared more aggressive than the one looking into Biden's similar misstep.

The news outlet has previously noted the "weaponization" of government agencies has been a top priority in the House, where the GOP holds a majority.

McCarthy picked 12 Republicans for the subcommittee, including Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York, who chairs the House Republican Conference, and Reps. Chip Roy of Texas and Dan Bishop of North Carolina — two of the conservative hardliners who held up McCarthy's speakership bid.

The subcommittee falls under the House Judiciary Committee, and will mainly target the FBI, Department of Justice, and Department of Homeland Security.

Its formation was one of the first acts of the new GOP-led Congress.