Rep. Jordan Subpoenas Hate Speech Watchdog

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, on Wednesday subpoenaed the Center for Countering Digital Hate for any communication with the Biden administration related to content moderation, the accuracy or truth of content, and the deletion or suppression of content.

The CCDH has "failed to produce a single document" to the committee despite admissions that part of the group's work includes engaging directly with the White House and social media companies, Jordan said in a three-page letter provided to the Washington Examiner.

CCDH was sued last month by social media platform X for "actively working to prevent free expression."

Twitter accused the organization of making "a series of troubling and baseless claims that appear calculated to harm Twitter generally, and its digital advertising business specifically."

Shortly after, Jordan unveiled an investigation into the British nonprofit group and the role it played in the federal government's collusion with social media companies to censor American citizens.

But the group said it wouldn't comply with a request to cooperate with the probe.

"By declining to produce anything of substance in response to the Committee's request, CCDH is hindering the Committee's ability to fulfill its constitutional oversight obligations," Jordan wrote in the Aug. 30 letter to CEO Imran Ahmed.

Biden in 2021 referenced a list published by the CCDH identifying 12 "anti-vaxxers who play leading roles in spreading digital misinformation about COVID vaccines."

"Anyone listening to it is getting hurt by it. It's killing people," he said at the time about the information distributed from the "disinformation dozen."

"It's bad information. My hope is that Facebook, instead of taking it personally, that somehow I'm saying Facebook is killing people, that they would do something about the misinformation, the outrageous misinformation about the vaccine."