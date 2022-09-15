Jim Jordan: FBI 'Woke Analyst' Labeled Veterans-Led Group 'Domestic Terrorist' Organization

The FBI has labeled groups domestic terrorist organizations despite investigations showing they're not a threat, according to Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio.

Jordan, ranking member on the House Judiciary Committee, said a whistleblower told him the FBI has designated veteran-led American Contingency a "domestic violent extremism" (DVE) organization despite the group having been probed and cleared as a non threat by the FBI in 2020, the Washington Examiner reported.

The congressman stated the allegations in a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray on Wednesday.

"[American Contingency founder] Mike Glover is a veteran doing good work out there but some woke analyst at the FBI says we're going to investigate this guy," Jordan told Fox News on Wednesday.

Jordan also accused the FBI of recharacterizing cases as DVE cases to artificially enhance its data to advance a political narrative, the Examiner reported.

"[If you] display the flag, you own a gun, and you voted for Trump, you're somehow in that category that [President] Joe Biden says are extremist or fascist," Jordan said.

American Contingency's website says its mission is to "inform, equip, train, and connect Americans to be self-reliant, resilient, and prepared for any contingency." The website also says Glover is a former Green Beret.

Jordan's letter said the FBI deemed American Contingency as a potential threat because Glover "exercised his First Amendment right to speak out in protest of the federal government," and appeared to be "rallying individuals to 'take action,'" the Examiner reported.

The whistleblower, providing internal FBI notes, told Jordan that the bureau "rifled through Glover's life — obtaining his military records, his veteran's disability rating, and even his monthly disability benefit — before concluding that American Contingency 'desires to assist Americans in preparing themselves for catastrophic events and not to overthrow the United States Government.'"

Even after it was determined American Contingency was not a threat, the FBI labeled the group as a violent extremist group in an official FBI alert, Jordan said.

Jordan in July claimed whistleblowers said FBI agents were pressured "to juice up the numbers" on domestic terrorist threats.

In his letter to Wray, Jordan asked the FBI to provide the House Judiciary Committee documents related to the bureau's Domestic Terrorism Symbols Guide (DTSG) on Militia Violent Extremism.

He also requested an explanation as to why the Domestic Terrorism Strategic Unit did not include symbols, images, phrases, events, and individuals about left-wing violent extremists' groups in the DTSG, the Examiner said.