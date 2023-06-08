Rep. Jordan: Trump Indictment a 'Sad Day for America'

U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, said Thursday night that it's a sad day for America after former President Donald Trump revealed he will be indicted on charges involving his handling of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Jordan, chair of the House Judiciary Committee and the Judiciary Committee's Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, has been investigating the FBI's "unprecedented raid" of Trump's Mar-A-Lago estate in August.

"Sad day for America," Jordan tweeted. "God Bless President Trump."

On Tuesday, Jordan wrote a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland and demanded an unredacted copy of the Justice Department's memorandum outlining the scope of special counsel Jack Smith's investigation into Trump's handling of classified documents.

"We previously requested information and documents related to the FBI's raid on President Trump's residence and its subsequent investigation," Jordan wrote. "Because you have not provided this information, and in light of your appointment of Jack Smith as special counsel, we write to request an unredacted copy of the memorandum outlining the scope of Mr. Smith's probes regarding President Trump and any supporting documentation related to his appointment as special counsel."