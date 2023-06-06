×
Tags: jim jordan | doj | jack smith | trump | investigation

Rep. Jordan Demands Documents on Scope of Trump Probe

By    |   Tuesday, 06 June 2023 10:05 AM EDT

House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan has called on the Justice Department to give lawmakers unredacted internal documents outlining the scope of special counsel Jack Smith's investigation into former President Donald Trump's handling of classified documents found at his Mar-a-Lago estate last year in Florida.

The Ohio Republican, in a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland, said his committee is requesting "an unredacted copy of the memorandum outlining the scope of Mr. Smith's probes regarding President Trump and any supporting documentation related to his appointment as special counsel," by June 20, reports NBC News.

The letter comes a day after Trump's attorneys met with Smith and others at the DOJ headquarters, and as the grand jury investigating the former president and the documents is expected to meet again this week.

Trump has continued to deny any wrongdoing in connection with the documents, posting on his Truth Social site on Monday that he "did nothing wrong."

Republicans in Congress have been putting pressure on the DOJ over Smith's investigations into the Mar-a-Lago documents and Trump's alleged interference in the 2020 presidential election.

Last August, the FBI discovered more than 11,000 government documents, including over 100 "unique" items with classified markings, according to government court filings.

Pressure has also been put on officials outside the federal government over their Trump investigations.

Shortly after Trump was indicted in Manhattan on charges stemming from the payments, made as the 2016 presidential candidate was ending, to adult film actress Stormy Daniels and another woman, Jordan subpoenaed former prosecutor Mark Pomerantz, who had overseen the Manhattan district attorney's office investigation into Trump. Pomerantz provided testimony to the Judiciary Committee after a court fight.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to all charges, which had ended up being brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Tuesday, 06 June 2023 10:05 AM
