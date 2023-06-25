Jim Jordan: 'Big Takeaway' Is the DOJ Hasn't Changed

The "big takeaway" from the events of last week concerning Hunter Biden, along with the testimony given by special counsel John Durham about the results of his investigation into the probe of former President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign, is that "nothing has changed at the Justice Department," House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan said Sunday.

"John Durham told us how bad it was, that it was all a lie, Crossfire Hurricane," the Ohio Republican said on Fox News's "Sunday Morning Futures." "He told us they got incredible intelligence that said this whole thing, Trump-Russia narrative, was from the Clinton campaign."

But Durham found the intelligence to be enough to warrant a presidential briefing, said Jordan, but then-FBI Director James Comey put it in a memo but didn't share it with the agents working on the case.

"And now we get to this situation where we have a [IRS] whistleblower come forward and say they were denied information that they should have had," said Jordan. "Hunter Biden got special treatment, preferential treatment, and they ran this case in a ridiculous way."

As nothing has changed at the DOJ, "this is why what we do with the appropriations process and our focus on not allowing FISA [the Foreign Intelligences Surveillance Act] to be reauthorized in its current form is so darn important," he said.

Jordan also on Sunday called for a special counsel to be involved in investigating Hunter Biden, who last week reached a plea agreement in which he pleaded guilty to two federal misdemeanor counts of failing to pay his taxes. He also faces a separate felony gun possession charge that is expected to be dismissed.

The IRS whistleblowers, Jordan said, come with high credibility in their jobs and testified about the DOJ and IRS thwarting the IRS's investigation of the president's son.

"You have the attorney general [Merrick Garland] and what he said, that he was going to take a hands-off approach," said Jordan.

He added that his committee is looking at all options, including issuing a subpoena for assistant U.S. Attorney Lesley Wolf, who the whistleblowers said had told them that there was no way they would be able to search President Joe Biden's guest house in Delaware while seeking evidence on Hunter Biden.

"We think it's important to talk to her," Jordan said. "She denied a search warrant. They had it approved and she said, no, we're not going to do it."

But such "preferential treatment" is "not supposed to happen in our system of justice," said Jordan.

There are also some members of Jordan's committee talking about impeaching the president if the facts show there are "high crimes, misdemeanors, bribery, treason, whatever if the facts show that there is the crime that warrants impeachment," he said.

Jordan added that it's "slow with this administration" for House Republicans to get what they need for their investigations, "but we continue to press and every week, we're doing five or six different depositions or transcribed interviews, as we call them in Congress."

He added that House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, who is also pushing forward with his committee's investigation into the Biden family, "has his focus as well."

"We'll continue to do all that and get the facts for the American people," Jordan said.