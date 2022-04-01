Jim Carrey 'Probably' Retiring: I've Done Enough

Jim Carrey has admitted he is "fairly serious" about retiring from his decades-long acting and comedy career.

The "Dumb & Dumber" star dropped the bomb while discussing Dolly Parton wanting him for a movie during an interview with "Access."

"Well, I'm retiring. Yeah, probably. I'm being fairly serious," he said Thursday.

"I feel like — and this is something you might never hear another celebrity say as long as time exists — I have enough. I've done enough. I am enough," Carrey added.

When pressed on the topic, Carrey explained that it would take something extraordinary for him to reconsider his decision.

"It depends if the angels bring some sort of script that's, you know, written in gold ink that says to me that it's going to be really important for people to see, I might continue down the road, but I'm taking a break," he said.

Carrey added that there were other passions he was enjoying pursuing aside from acting.

"I really like my quiet life, and I really love putting paint on canvas, and I really love my spiritual life," he shared.

Carrey is known for taking extended acting breaks. There was a gap spanning several years between his major starring role in "Sonic the Hedgehog" in 2020 and his appearance in the 2014 sequel "Dumb and Dumber To." Although he has appeared in indie films, the actor admitted in a 2018 interview with The Hollywood Reporter that he "didn't like what was happening" in the industry.

"I just didn't want to be in the business anymore," he said at the time.

"I didn't like what was happening, the corporations taking over and all that," he said. "And maybe it's because I felt pulled toward a different type of creative outlet and I really liked the control of painting — of not having a committee in the way telling me what the idea must be to appeal to a four-quadrant whatever."