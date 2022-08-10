Rep. Banks: Trump 'Fired Up' Over FBI Raid, 'Made Up Mind' on '24

The Republican Study Committee (RSC) met with former President Donald Trump on Tuesday night in Bedminster, New Jersey, and Chair Jim Banks, R-Ind., is warning Democrats the Mar-a-Lago raid has only "fired up" Trump.

Trump is "very upbeat" and has "made up his mind" on a 2024 presidential campaign, according to Banks, whose committee is urging Trump to make his presidential declaration "sooner than later."

"He didn't seem defeated in the least bit — he was very fired up, very upbeat," Banks told Fox News about the "great three-hour-long" meeting with about a dozen RSC members and Trump, the New York Post reported.

RSC members were urging Trump to officially announce his 2024 presidential campaign "sooner rather than later," according to Banks.

"He said we are going to like his decision, and it is only a matter of time before he will make that decision known," Banks told Fox News.

Banks shared photos and details of the meeting with Trump on social media.

"House conservatives are united in standing with President Trump," Banks wrote on Truth Social. "We will Make America Great Again! @RepublicanStudy."

Banks also denounced the latest Democrat attempt to keep Trump from running in 2024.

"Democrats will do anything and everything they can to prevent Donald Trump's name from ever being on the ballot again," Banks wrote in another Truth Social post. "No one has ever exposed their corruption more than he has."

Banks also noted Attorney General Merrick Garland has exposed himself as a radical partisan operative.

"Thank God Merrick Garland is not a Supreme Court Justice!" Banks tweeted.

Banks noted the Mar-a-Lago raid has not divided Republicans, but "unifies Republicans in our outrage."

"The Republican Party is bigger and stronger than ever before because of Donald Trump's leadership," Banks told Fox News.

"If anything, what the left and the corrupt Biden administration has done will only backfire on them, as they see that the American people stand with President Trump," he added.

"The House GOP is fighting back. We stand united in outrage against the Biden White House and DOJ, and we stand with President Trump."