Sen. Banks Challenges Congress to Scrap Education Dept

Sen. Jim Banks, R-Ind., on Wednesday called on Republicans in Congress to show the "backbone" needed to help President Donald Trump abolish the Department of Education, aligning with the administration's push to return oversight of education to states and local communities, Breitbart reported.

Speaking at a Breitbart News policy forum in Washington, Banks emphasized that Congress must act decisively to support Trump's long-standing goal of eliminating the Department of Education. Banks, who co-sponsored legislation to dismantle the department, said the administration is doing its part, and now lawmakers must do theirs.

"All the things that conservatives have talked about for decades, President Trump is making happen — like completely dismantling the federal role in education by eliminating the federal Department of Education. We gotta make it happen, and he needs legislative help to do that," Banks said. "[Secretary of Education Linda McMahon] and the president are laying the groundwork for it, but Congress has to help."

Trump signed an executive order earlier this year aimed at dismantling the department, fulfilling a campaign pledge to reduce the federal government's influence in education. Still, ending the department would require legislation, since it was established by Congress in 1979 under the Carter administration.

In April, Senate Republicans introduced a bill to eliminate the Department of Education, echoing the president's executive action. The measure, backed by Banks and other conservative lawmakers, has been referred to the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions.

"There is legislation. Will it move? We have to have the backbone to make it happen," Banks said. "I think the administration, the president, and the secretary are doing everything that they can — literally everything that they can — to set the groundwork for it."

Banks underscored the personal significance of the issue, citing his experience as a parent.

"Why does it matter? As a dad of three kids in high school and middle school, I don't want the federal government involved in my kids' education," he said.

"And when we talk about long-term gains for our country, this is a significant moment of time to get things done like that — that conservatives only talked about for 30 or 40 years, that President Trump is making happen."