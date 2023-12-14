Mixed Reviews for Jill Biden's White House Christmas Video

First lady Jill Biden this week released a video showing off her White House Christmas decorations, which was met with praise and criticism on social media.

"A bit of magic, wonder, and joy brought to you by the talented tappers of Dorrance Dance, performing their playful interpretation of The Nutcracker Suite," Biden wrote on social media in a caption for the video. "Enjoy!"

The clip shows Dorrance Dance, a tap dance company based in New York City, dancing throughout the White House in colorful, sequined costumes while showing off the scenery, which includes lights, trees, wreaths, and large blocks in keeping with the Nutcracker theme.

Some users on social media unfavorably compared Biden's White House decorations to those of former first lady Melania Trump, while others criticized the dancers or the general look of the decor as tacky.

"How utterly tacky, tasteless and ANTI Christmas," one user wrote. "Melania's was tasteful, seasonal, appealed to everyone and was absolutely breathtaking and gorgeous."

Former White House adviser Stephen Miller wrote: "This is a crime against Christmas."

Others were more positive, with one user saying, "Everyone should thank Dr. Jill Biden for bringing Christmas back to the White House after Melania trashed it."

Another said: "Thank you First Lady Jill Biden for bringing the true elegance and magical charm of Christmas back into the White House! Beautiful work here."