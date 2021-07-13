×
Jill Biden to Travel to Japan for Olympics

(JIM WATSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Tuesday, 13 July 2021 08:06 AM

First Lady Jill Biden will travel to Tokyo for the opening ceremony of the Olympic Summer Games on July 23, leading a delegation that will not include her husband, President Joe Biden, the White House said Tuesday.

Amid flare-ups of the coronavirus pandemic, officials have banned spectators from attending almost all Olympics events and Tokyo has declared a state of emergency lasting until Aug. 22, well after the games close on Aug. 8.

The Olympics, already delayed a year because of COVID-19, are due to run from July 23 to Aug. 8.

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


