First Lady Biden to Host Unveiling of Nancy Reagan Stamp

First lady Jill Biden will unveil a new postage stamp next week to honor former first lady Nancy Reagan.

According to The Hill, the unveiling will be hosted at the White House on Monday. Some notable guests include Postmaster General Louis DeJoy; Anne Peterson, who is Nancy Reagan's niece; and Fred Ryan, the Chairman of the Board of Trustees at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation.

During her time as the first lady, Reagan founded the "Just Say No" anti-drug program, where she campaigned in her husband's two terms on the dangers of drugs to children.

Other first ladies have been honored with U.S. Postal Service stamps as well; they include Eleanor Roosevelt, Dolley Madison, Martha Washington, and Lady Bird Johnson.

