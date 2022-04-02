Another Biden Oops: Calls Jill Biden Former VP

President Joe Biden during the commissioning ceremony of the USS Delaware on Saturday referred to first lady Dr. Jill Biden as the then-vice president under the Obama presidency — at a time when he was the vice president.

"I'm deeply proud of the work [Jill is] doing as first lady with Joining Forces initiative she started with Michelle Obama when she was vice president," Biden said, according to a tweet from RNC Research.

According to White House archives for the Obama administration, the Joining Forces initiative was formed "in 2011" by "First Lady Michelle Obama and Dr. Jill Biden."

The two "came together to launch Joining Forces, a nationwide initiative calling all Americans to rally around service members, veterans, and their families and support them through wellness, education, and employment opportunities."

Despite the president's comment on Saturday, the apparent increase in frequent gaffes has sparked concern among members of Congress that the president poses a security risk when he speaks. Last week, while speaking to a group of United States troops, the 82nd Airborne Division on Monday, Biden said they would be in Ukraine.

"You're going to see when you're there, and some of you have been there," Biden said, "you're gonna see — you're gonna see women, young people standing in the middle — in front of a damned tank just saying, 'I'm not leaving, I'm holding my ground.'"

On Wednesday, Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, said of Biden's comment that when he gets "classified briefings, [he doesn't] talk about the classified briefings."