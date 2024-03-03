First Lady Jill Biden Skipping Israel on Mideast Trip

First lady Jill Biden is reportedly going to visit Egypt and northern Africa while avoiding Israel entirely on her Middle East trip planned for late spring.

A press release from the White House's office of the first lady did not mention why Israel does not appear on the itinerary, while Egypt and Jordan do, according to 7 Israel National News.

The trip planned for May 30-June 5 will trek through Jordan, Egypt, Morocco, and Portugal "to strengthen the United States' partnerships and advance our shared priorities in the region" and "focus on the empowerment of youth around the world," according to the report.

"As first lady, this will be Dr. Biden's second visit to the African continent and her first visit to the Middle East," the press release stated.