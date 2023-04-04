Jill Biden Roasted After WH Invite to Losing Iowa Women's Team

First lady Jill Biden stirred a hornet's nest Monday when she said she wanted to invite the Iowa women's basketball team, which lost to Louisiana State University in Sunday's NCAA national championship game, to the White House, along with the winning team.

Iowa, a predominantly white team, lost to a predominantly Black LSU team 102-85. It is typical for championship teams in most sports to get White House invitations and be feted by the president, but inviting the runner-up is unprecedented.

"I know we'll have the champions come to the White House, we always do. So, we hope LSU will come," Biden, who attended the game in Dallas, said Monday during a visit to Colorado in a video posted by CNN. "But, you know, I'm going to tell Joe I think Iowa should come, too, because they played such a good game. Right? So, winners and losers, that's sportsmanship. That's good sportsmanship."

The first lady's suggestion was condemned widely on social media, including accusations of racism.

Keith Boykin, who worked for former President Bill Clinton and frequently appeared on CNN, tweeted Monday: "No Ma'am! When Black women win a national championship, they should not be forced to share the stage with the losing team. Black women are the most loyal constituency of the Democratic Party. The White House needs to walk this back as soon as possible."

Marc Lamont Hill, a Temple University professor and activist, tweeted Monday: "If Iowa had won, you think the Bidens would be inviting LSU? Of course not … Whiteness is a helluva drug!"

And Angel Reese, LSU's star player who was named most outstanding player of the women's basketball tournament, tweeted Monday: "A JOKE" with three laughing emojis.

As far as Iowa is concerned, its star player, Caitlin Clark, told ESPN on Tuesday, "I don't think runner-ups usually go to the White House. LSU should enjoy that moment for them. And congratulations, obviously; they deserve to go there. Maybe I could go to the White House [someday] on different terms."

Iowa Coach Lisa Bluder agreed.

"I gratefully acknowledge the first lady's sentiments, but a day at the White House should belong solely to the champion, LSU and Coach [Kim] Mulkey," Bluder tweeted Tuesday. "We would welcome the first lady and president to come to Iowa's 'House' — Carver Hawkeye Arena — any time!"

Jill Biden's press secretary, Vanessa Valdivia, tried to do damage control for the first lady Tuesday morning.

"Her comments in Colorado were intended to applaud the historic game and all women athletes," Valdivia tweeted. "She looks forward to celebrating the LSU Tigers on their championship win at the White House."