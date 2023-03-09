×
Tags: jill biden | argentina | alba rueda | women | transgender | award

Jill Biden Hosts Women's Courage Awards, One Honoring Trans Politician

Alba Rueda shakes hands with Jill Biden
Alba Rueda, left, is presented with an award by first Lady Jill Biden at the 17th annual International Women of Courage Award Ceremony on Wednesday. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 09 March 2023 12:34 PM EST

First Lady Jill Biden on Wednesday hosted the International Women of Courage Awards at the White House, and handed one to transgender Argentine politician Alba Rueda, drawing sneers from Republicans.

Rueda, a biological male who identifies as a woman, works as a Special Envoy for Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity in Argentina. She is the country's first transgender politician to achieve a senior government rank.

The State Department in a press release credited Rueda as the "driving force behind Argentina's executive order on the transgender labor quota in the public sector which was converted into the Transgender Labor Quota Act."

She "actively campaigned to change the name of the National Women's Conference to the 'Plurinational Conference of Women and Lesbian, Cross-Dresser, Transgender, Bisexual, Intersex and Non-Binary Persons' to include diverse, dissident, and racialized identities," the statement noted.

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders and conservative commentator Dana Loesch slammed the move.

Huckabee Sanders tweeted: "it's International Women's Day — a good time to remember that Democrats can't even tell you what a woman is."

Loesch also wrote : "Nice of FLOTUS to encourage the diminishment of women on 'international women's day.' Erasing women is abusive."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
