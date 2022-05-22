×
Tags: jif | peanutbutter | salmonella

Jif Peanut Butter Issues Recall Over Salmonella Concerns

Jars of Jif peanut butter stacked in boxes in a store.

Photo 166529170 © Ed8563 | Dreamstime.com

Sunday, 22 May 2022 09:28 PM

Jif on Friday issued a voluntary recall of certain peanut butter products due to potential salmonella poisoning.

J.M. Smucker Co., parent company of Jif, in a statement said the recall affects different types of its products including creamy peanut butter, crunchy peanut butter, to-go packs of peanut butter, and more.

The recalled peanut butter was distributed nationwide in retail stores and other outlets.

According to the FDA, there are 14 total illnesses and two hospitalizations spread across multiple states: Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, Missouri, Ohio, North Carolina, New York, South Carolina, Virginia, Texas, and Washington.

Salmonella can cause salmonellosis. Side effects from salmonella poisoning include fever, diarrhea, nausea, and vomiting.




Newsfront
Sunday, 22 May 2022 09:28 PM
