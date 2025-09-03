JFK's Grandson Might Run for Congress in NYC

Jack Schlossberg, a popular social media influencer and the grandson of late President John F. Kennedy, told The New York Times this week that he may enter the race to succeed retiring Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., next year.

Nadler, 78, announced earlier this week that he would not seek reelection in 2026, saying, "For more than 32 years, I have had the honor of serving the people of New York in the United States Congress. This decision has not been easy. But I know in my heart it is the right one and that it is the right time to pass the torch to a new generation."

His announcement sparked a flurry of speculation as to who would run to replace the legislator, whose district covers much of Manhattan. Among the potential contenders include former Federal Trade Commissioner Lina Khan, former Nadler aide state assemblyman Micah Lasher, and Schlossberg, 32, who told the Times in a statement that running is "certainly a possibility."

Nadler said in a statement Tuesday: "I'm very fond of Micah and I think highly of him, but any decision about endorsing a successor is way down the road."

Ken Sunshine, a friend of Nadler's and a public relations executive based in New York City, told the Times that the district is "a crown jewel" and noted that "it's kind of unbelievable" Nadler is retiring.

"Think of who lives in this district, from the Village to Chelsea, up the West Side to much of the East Side," he said. "Think of the level of intellect, accomplishment, money, the creative arts."